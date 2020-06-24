All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5086 Scholarship
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

5086 Scholarship

5086 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

5086 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
lobby
Resort Style Living and world-class amenities in one of Orange County's most prestigious high-rise condo communities. This stylish 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo features exceptional modern living with a bright open floorplan with stunning panoramic views. The living room has crown molding, designer touches and two sliding doors leading to a wrap-around balcony. The chef-worthy kitchen boasts Viking appliances, granite countertops, and Euro-style cabinetry and full-size wine fridge. The master suite and secondary suite both feature picturesque views and spacious accommodations. Relax after a long day in your own jetted tub in the master suite with walk-in closet. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping, dining, John Wayne Airport, and beaches. On-site amenities include 2 pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, security entrance, storage locker, 24-hour lobby attendants, conference room, billiards room and more. Available furnished for $4500 per month with 3 months deposit. Michael Walsh Realty Group 949-282-9853.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5086 Scholarship have any available units?
5086 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5086 Scholarship have?
Some of 5086 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5086 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
5086 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5086 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 5086 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5086 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 5086 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 5086 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5086 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5086 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 5086 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 5086 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 5086 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 5086 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5086 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 5086 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 5086 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
