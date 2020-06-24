5086 Scholarship

Amenities

Resort Style Living and world-class amenities in one of Orange County's most prestigious high-rise condo communities. This stylish 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo features exceptional modern living with a bright open floorplan with stunning panoramic views. The living room has crown molding, designer touches and two sliding doors leading to a wrap-around balcony. The chef-worthy kitchen boasts Viking appliances, granite countertops, and Euro-style cabinetry and full-size wine fridge. The master suite and secondary suite both feature picturesque views and spacious accommodations. Relax after a long day in your own jetted tub in the master suite with walk-in closet. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping, dining, John Wayne Airport, and beaches. On-site amenities include 2 pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, security entrance, storage locker, 24-hour lobby attendants, conference room, billiards room and more. Available furnished for $4500 per month with 3 months deposit. Michael Walsh Realty Group 949-282-9853.