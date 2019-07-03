All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:34 AM

5081 Apple Tree

5081 Apple Tree · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5081 Apple Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
garage
Extensively remodeling with custom cabinets in the kitchen and both baths, granite counters throughout, gorgeous wood-like floors throughout the home, new interior paneled doors, recessed lighting, new exterior windows and doors, and custom paint. Single-story home set in a quiet cul-de-saq location among a beautiful landscaped backdrop. The spacious gourmet kitchen overlooks a private patio. Master BR is humongous; 2nd BR is also very large with an adjacent bath. Living room has vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Central air conditioning/heating, more, more. Private front entry courtyard. The Terrace is a tract like no other around. It Is 507 homes on acres and acres of greenbelts filled with thousands of mature trees. association facilities include sparkling pools and spas, tot lots, lighted walking paths, and a clubhouse. Across the street is a shopping center so leave the car in the garage and save gas! University High School District is one of the top-rated high schools in the U.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5081 Apple Tree have any available units?
5081 Apple Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5081 Apple Tree have?
Some of 5081 Apple Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5081 Apple Tree currently offering any rent specials?
5081 Apple Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5081 Apple Tree pet-friendly?
No, 5081 Apple Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5081 Apple Tree offer parking?
Yes, 5081 Apple Tree offers parking.
Does 5081 Apple Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5081 Apple Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5081 Apple Tree have a pool?
Yes, 5081 Apple Tree has a pool.
Does 5081 Apple Tree have accessible units?
No, 5081 Apple Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 5081 Apple Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 5081 Apple Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5081 Apple Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5081 Apple Tree has units with air conditioning.
