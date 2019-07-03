5081 Apple Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard playground pool garage

Extensively remodeling with custom cabinets in the kitchen and both baths, granite counters throughout, gorgeous wood-like floors throughout the home, new interior paneled doors, recessed lighting, new exterior windows and doors, and custom paint. Single-story home set in a quiet cul-de-saq location among a beautiful landscaped backdrop. The spacious gourmet kitchen overlooks a private patio. Master BR is humongous; 2nd BR is also very large with an adjacent bath. Living room has vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Central air conditioning/heating, more, more. Private front entry courtyard. The Terrace is a tract like no other around. It Is 507 homes on acres and acres of greenbelts filled with thousands of mature trees. association facilities include sparkling pools and spas, tot lots, lighted walking paths, and a clubhouse. Across the street is a shopping center so leave the car in the garage and save gas! University High School District is one of the top-rated high schools in the U.S.