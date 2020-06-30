504 Trailblaze

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded home in Portola Springs' The Vine community. Nestled in a tranquil location, this stunning home features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage. Highly desirable open floorplan makes an inviting impression and perfect for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and opens to a spacious dining area and living space. Private master suite features a walk-in closet and an extended vanity with dual sinks in the master bath. There are two separate private decks accessible from the living area and master bedroom. Venture outside and you’ll be in close proximity to neighborhood parks, shopping, dining and Irvine’s award-winning schools. Be a part of the exclusive community of Portola Springs which offers resort-style amenities including walking trails, parks, swimming pools and sports courts.