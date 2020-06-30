All apartments in Irvine
Location

504 Trailblaze, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded home in Portola Springs' The Vine community. Nestled in a tranquil location, this stunning home features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage. Highly desirable open floorplan makes an inviting impression and perfect for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and opens to a spacious dining area and living space. Private master suite features a walk-in closet and an extended vanity with dual sinks in the master bath. There are two separate private decks accessible from the living area and master bedroom. Venture outside and you’ll be in close proximity to neighborhood parks, shopping, dining and Irvine’s award-winning schools. Be a part of the exclusive community of Portola Springs which offers resort-style amenities including walking trails, parks, swimming pools and sports courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Trailblaze have any available units?
504 Trailblaze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 504 Trailblaze have?
Some of 504 Trailblaze's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Trailblaze currently offering any rent specials?
504 Trailblaze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Trailblaze pet-friendly?
No, 504 Trailblaze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 504 Trailblaze offer parking?
Yes, 504 Trailblaze offers parking.
Does 504 Trailblaze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Trailblaze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Trailblaze have a pool?
Yes, 504 Trailblaze has a pool.
Does 504 Trailblaze have accessible units?
No, 504 Trailblaze does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Trailblaze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Trailblaze has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Trailblaze have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Trailblaze does not have units with air conditioning.

