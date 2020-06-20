5032 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Gorgeous Remodeled 1 Bedroom plus large den that can be used as a 2nd room if needed. Brand New Remodeled Kitchen Cabinets, built-ins and all new stainless steel appliances. Fresh clean white Flooring and Fresh Paint makes your feel like you are in a resort living facility. You have to see it to appreciate it. This move-in ready home includes all furniture, all you need is your clothes and a mattress. Washer and Dryer included in unit. The Second Room can easily host a bedroom/ den/ or office.



The amenities at The Plaza are breath taking that include five-star 24 hour concierge service seven days a week, two resort style saline pools and spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, billiards room, clubroom with catering kitchen, built-in BBQ pavilion, conference room with additional on-site retail restaurants and services. Convenient to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI and John Wayne Airport. HOA covers: Cable including HBO, Gas, Water, Trash, Internet, Wifi & Phone.