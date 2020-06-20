All apartments in Irvine
5032 Scholarship

5032 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Gorgeous Remodeled 1 Bedroom plus large den that can be used as a 2nd room if needed. Brand New Remodeled Kitchen Cabinets, built-ins and all new stainless steel appliances. Fresh clean white Flooring and Fresh Paint makes your feel like you are in a resort living facility. You have to see it to appreciate it. This move-in ready home includes all furniture, all you need is your clothes and a mattress. Washer and Dryer included in unit. The Second Room can easily host a bedroom/ den/ or office.

The amenities at The Plaza are breath taking that include five-star 24 hour concierge service seven days a week, two resort style saline pools and spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, billiards room, clubroom with catering kitchen, built-in BBQ pavilion, conference room with additional on-site retail restaurants and services. Convenient to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI and John Wayne Airport. HOA covers: Cable including HBO, Gas, Water, Trash, Internet, Wifi & Phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Scholarship have any available units?
5032 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5032 Scholarship have?
Some of 5032 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5032 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 5032 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5032 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 5032 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 5032 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 5032 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
