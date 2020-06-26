All apartments in Irvine
502 East Yale Loop
502 East Yale Loop

502 East Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Location

502 East Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This single level condo is so private it feels like a detached unit. 2 bedroom and 2 bath with a large bonus off the side of the 2-car garage that can be used for storage, play room or office. Large, fenced patio with a variety of citrus trees. Master bedroom has wood floors and the rest of the rooms have tile planks.Walking distance to the great Woodbridge amenities - pool, lake, tennis, schools!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

