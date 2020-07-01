50 Wrangler

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Stunning Orchard Hills Home in the Terrazza tract! Professionally INTERIOR DESIGNED four-Bedroom, four Bath, PLUS LOFT home boasts expansive Floorplan and rare corner lot cul-de-sac location. Facing a tree-lined street. Custom window coverings, designer paint and wallpaper finishes, custom-built barn door, NEST thermostats, upgraded A/C, Recess lighting throughout with dimmers, and many more. First floor Bedroom/Den adjacent to a full Bath. Added insulation between floors for noise reduction. Second floor has 3 spacious Bedrooms each w/its own Bath. Master suite offers a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower. Upgraded gourmet Kitchen includes a large island, Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and storage, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Expansive first floor Great Room with surround sound, opens up to a BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED modern, trellis covered sunny patio with designer fan/light and lush succulent garden backyard.. Direct access 2 car garage with overhead storage racks and nook. COMMUNITY AMENITIES include resort style pools, playground, parks, hiking/biking trails, and sports courts. Walking distance to Orchard Hills Village Center and Close to award winning schools. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.