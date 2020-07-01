All apartments in Irvine
Location

50 Wrangler, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning Orchard Hills Home in the Terrazza tract! Professionally INTERIOR DESIGNED four-Bedroom, four Bath, PLUS LOFT home boasts expansive Floorplan and rare corner lot cul-de-sac location. Facing a tree-lined street. Custom window coverings, designer paint and wallpaper finishes, custom-built barn door, NEST thermostats, upgraded A/C, Recess lighting throughout with dimmers, and many more. First floor Bedroom/Den adjacent to a full Bath. Added insulation between floors for noise reduction. Second floor has 3 spacious Bedrooms each w/its own Bath. Master suite offers a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower. Upgraded gourmet Kitchen includes a large island, Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and storage, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Expansive first floor Great Room with surround sound, opens up to a BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED modern, trellis covered sunny patio with designer fan/light and lush succulent garden backyard.. Direct access 2 car garage with overhead storage racks and nook. COMMUNITY AMENITIES include resort style pools, playground, parks, hiking/biking trails, and sports courts. Walking distance to Orchard Hills Village Center and Close to award winning schools. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Wrangler have any available units?
50 Wrangler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Wrangler have?
Some of 50 Wrangler's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Wrangler currently offering any rent specials?
50 Wrangler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Wrangler pet-friendly?
No, 50 Wrangler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Wrangler offer parking?
Yes, 50 Wrangler offers parking.
Does 50 Wrangler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Wrangler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Wrangler have a pool?
Yes, 50 Wrangler has a pool.
Does 50 Wrangler have accessible units?
No, 50 Wrangler does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Wrangler have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Wrangler does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Wrangler have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 Wrangler has units with air conditioning.
