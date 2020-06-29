All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 8 2019

50 Eagle Run

50 Eagle Run · No Longer Available
Location

50 Eagle Run, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Condo in Woodbridge Community - This condo located in the community of Woodbridge has been highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, designer color scheme and a lovely patio. With three bedrooms and full bath upstairs and bathroom down stairs (it's a popular floor plan). Enjoy granite kitchen counters with stainless steel range, dishwasher and refrigerator with a light and bright open floor plan. Laminate pergo flooring and carpeting plus a Travertine fireplace in living room. Convenient inside washer and dryer too. Double door entrance leads you to large master bedroom and full bath upstairs conveniently accessible from master and hallway. New windows, refinished doors, canned lighting, new kitchen cupboards, and plush upgraded carpets. Attached patio off living room with easy access to dedicated carport. Prestigious Irvine School District with Woodbridge pools, lagoons, parks, and tennis courts. Did we mention - Blue Ribbon Schools! $50 community registration fee to be paid by tenant.

(RLNE5200446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Eagle Run have any available units?
50 Eagle Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Eagle Run have?
Some of 50 Eagle Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Eagle Run currently offering any rent specials?
50 Eagle Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Eagle Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Eagle Run is pet friendly.
Does 50 Eagle Run offer parking?
Yes, 50 Eagle Run offers parking.
Does 50 Eagle Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Eagle Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Eagle Run have a pool?
Yes, 50 Eagle Run has a pool.
Does 50 Eagle Run have accessible units?
No, 50 Eagle Run does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Eagle Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Eagle Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Eagle Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Eagle Run does not have units with air conditioning.
