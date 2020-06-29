50 Eagle Run

Amenities

Condo in Woodbridge Community - This condo located in the community of Woodbridge has been highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, designer color scheme and a lovely patio. With three bedrooms and full bath upstairs and bathroom down stairs (it's a popular floor plan). Enjoy granite kitchen counters with stainless steel range, dishwasher and refrigerator with a light and bright open floor plan. Laminate pergo flooring and carpeting plus a Travertine fireplace in living room. Convenient inside washer and dryer too. Double door entrance leads you to large master bedroom and full bath upstairs conveniently accessible from master and hallway. New windows, refinished doors, canned lighting, new kitchen cupboards, and plush upgraded carpets. Attached patio off living room with easy access to dedicated carport. Prestigious Irvine School District with Woodbridge pools, lagoons, parks, and tennis courts. Did we mention - Blue Ribbon Schools! $50 community registration fee to be paid by tenant.



