Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage yoga

The living opportunity of a lifetime awaits you in this beautiful architectural home with many highly-designed details featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 Bath, plus a bonus room & office. A solid double door entry leads to an open space/ cathedral high ceiling. The elegant living room feels like a picture straight out of a magazine, as does the pillared dining room and crown molding surrounding the whole house. The kitchen opens up to the family room, which includes a large center island; a separate wet bar can be sited for 5. Additionally, there's a highly-detailed built-in & brick fireplace. The spacious master suite includes a retreat, fireplace, and a large master bath. The bonus room can be your yoga room by the shower. All other guest rooms are also well-sized, and most of them have en-suite bath & built-in & walk-in closets. The beautiful backyard includes a built in BBQ, but its main highlight is the 180 degree panoramic view of the city of Irvine. You can sit here to feel the morning breeze and watch the sunset glow. Not to mention the large 3 car garage, including lots of storage & work space… Quiet neighborhood, breathtaking view in the backyard, award-winning school, great home… why wait?