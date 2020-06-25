All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5 Sunpeak

5 Sunpeak · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5 Sunpeak, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
The living opportunity of a lifetime awaits you in this beautiful architectural home with many highly-designed details featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 Bath, plus a bonus room & office. A solid double door entry leads to an open space/ cathedral high ceiling. The elegant living room feels like a picture straight out of a magazine, as does the pillared dining room and crown molding surrounding the whole house. The kitchen opens up to the family room, which includes a large center island; a separate wet bar can be sited for 5. Additionally, there's a highly-detailed built-in & brick fireplace. The spacious master suite includes a retreat, fireplace, and a large master bath. The bonus room can be your yoga room by the shower. All other guest rooms are also well-sized, and most of them have en-suite bath & built-in & walk-in closets. The beautiful backyard includes a built in BBQ, but its main highlight is the 180 degree panoramic view of the city of Irvine. You can sit here to feel the morning breeze and watch the sunset glow. Not to mention the large 3 car garage, including lots of storage & work space… Quiet neighborhood, breathtaking view in the backyard, award-winning school, great home… why wait?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Sunpeak have any available units?
5 Sunpeak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Sunpeak have?
Some of 5 Sunpeak's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Sunpeak currently offering any rent specials?
5 Sunpeak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Sunpeak pet-friendly?
No, 5 Sunpeak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Sunpeak offer parking?
Yes, 5 Sunpeak offers parking.
Does 5 Sunpeak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Sunpeak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Sunpeak have a pool?
No, 5 Sunpeak does not have a pool.
Does 5 Sunpeak have accessible units?
No, 5 Sunpeak does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Sunpeak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Sunpeak has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Sunpeak have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Sunpeak does not have units with air conditioning.
