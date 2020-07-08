5 Sassafras

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

FORMER MODEL in gated Oak Creek. Beautiful detached home featuring private yard and two-car attached garage with built-in storage cabinets. Designer upgrades include gorgeous tile and laminate flooring, newer carpet, custom paint, custom window treatments, cozy fireplace, and ceiling fans. 3rd Bedroom is currently configured as a den with French doors as well as custom built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, sit-up bar, built-in microwave, dry-foods pantry, and under-cabinet task lighting. Oversized master suite features retreat area, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower! Enjoy award-winning schools as well as resort-style pools, spas, tennis courts, tot-lots, and more!