5 Sassafras

Amenities
FORMER MODEL in gated Oak Creek. Beautiful detached home featuring private yard and two-car attached garage with built-in storage cabinets. Designer upgrades include gorgeous tile and laminate flooring, newer carpet, custom paint, custom window treatments, cozy fireplace, and ceiling fans. 3rd Bedroom is currently configured as a den with French doors as well as custom built-in cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, sit-up bar, built-in microwave, dry-foods pantry, and under-cabinet task lighting. Oversized master suite features retreat area, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower! Enjoy award-winning schools as well as resort-style pools, spas, tennis courts, tot-lots, and more!