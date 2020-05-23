All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Melodylane

5 Melodylane · No Longer Available
Location

5 Melodylane, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Absolutely Pristine Property Beautiful Quiet Interior Location, Featuring 3 Bedrooms 3-Bathroom. Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen Features A Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, And Granite Countertops And Backsplash. The Large Master Suite Is Located On The Upper Level And Features A Spacious Master Bathroom And Walk In Closet. The Lower Level Includes A Spacious Bedroom, Full Bath. Enjoy The Convenience An Oversized 2-Car Garage. The Entire House Has Been Painted Inside And Out. Other Brand New Features Include, Double Pane Windows, LED Can Lighting, Chandeliers, Crown Molding, Plumbing Hardware/Fixtures, Newer A/C, Furnace, Newer Roof, Water Softener, Hardwood And Marble Floors, Custom Plantation Shutters,Tesla Electric Charging Installed, And Much More. Ideally Located Near, Schools, Freeways, Renowned Shopping And Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Melodylane have any available units?
5 Melodylane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Melodylane have?
Some of 5 Melodylane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Melodylane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Melodylane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Melodylane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Melodylane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Melodylane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Melodylane does offer parking.
Does 5 Melodylane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Melodylane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Melodylane have a pool?
No, 5 Melodylane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Melodylane have accessible units?
No, 5 Melodylane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Melodylane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Melodylane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Melodylane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Melodylane has units with air conditioning.
