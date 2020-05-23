5 Melodylane

Amenities
Absolutely Pristine Property Beautiful Quiet Interior Location, Featuring 3 Bedrooms 3-Bathroom. Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen Features A Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, And Granite Countertops And Backsplash. The Large Master Suite Is Located On The Upper Level And Features A Spacious Master Bathroom And Walk In Closet. The Lower Level Includes A Spacious Bedroom, Full Bath. Enjoy The Convenience An Oversized 2-Car Garage. The Entire House Has Been Painted Inside And Out. Other Brand New Features Include, Double Pane Windows, LED Can Lighting, Chandeliers, Crown Molding, Plumbing Hardware/Fixtures, Newer A/C, Furnace, Newer Roof, Water Softener, Hardwood And Marble Floors, Custom Plantation Shutters,Tesla Electric Charging Installed, And Much More. Ideally Located Near, Schools, Freeways, Renowned Shopping And Restaurants.