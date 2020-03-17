Amenities

5 Marysville Available 04/03/19 Beautiful 3 Bed + Den 2.5 Bath Single Family Home, Gated Northpark Community - This fabulous 3 Bedroom plus Den 2.5 Bathroom two story single family home in the highly prestigious gated Northpark community of Irvine. Close to award winning schools, plentiful parks & recreational facilities & the best shopping, dining & entertainment options in Orange County at The Marketplace. This home features a spacious formal dining & living area, open concept kitchen with plentiful cabinetry, granite countertops & central island perfect for entertaining, family room area with beautiful fireplace, spacious bedrooms including a generously size master suite complete with separate shower & soaking tub, dual vanities, walk in closet, study nook, dedicated upstairs laundry room, private backyard, 2 car garage with extended driveway.



Please call (714) 489-1788 for showing instructions! By Appointment Only.



Gardening service included



No Pets Allowed



