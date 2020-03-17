All apartments in Irvine
5 Marysville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Marysville

5 Marysville · No Longer Available
Location

5 Marysville, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
5 Marysville Available 04/03/19 Beautiful 3 Bed + Den 2.5 Bath Single Family Home, Gated Northpark Community - This fabulous 3 Bedroom plus Den 2.5 Bathroom two story single family home in the highly prestigious gated Northpark community of Irvine. Close to award winning schools, plentiful parks & recreational facilities & the best shopping, dining & entertainment options in Orange County at The Marketplace. This home features a spacious formal dining & living area, open concept kitchen with plentiful cabinetry, granite countertops & central island perfect for entertaining, family room area with beautiful fireplace, spacious bedrooms including a generously size master suite complete with separate shower & soaking tub, dual vanities, walk in closet, study nook, dedicated upstairs laundry room, private backyard, 2 car garage with extended driveway.

Please call (714) 489-1788 for showing instructions! By Appointment Only.

Gardening service included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4073387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Marysville have any available units?
5 Marysville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Marysville have?
Some of 5 Marysville's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Marysville currently offering any rent specials?
5 Marysville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Marysville pet-friendly?
No, 5 Marysville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Marysville offer parking?
Yes, 5 Marysville offers parking.
Does 5 Marysville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Marysville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Marysville have a pool?
No, 5 Marysville does not have a pool.
Does 5 Marysville have accessible units?
No, 5 Marysville does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Marysville have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Marysville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Marysville have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Marysville does not have units with air conditioning.
