Guard gated North Park residence with premium lot of 6,926 sq. feet. includes 3 BR, 2 BA upstairs, a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. A den/office and 3/4 bath downstairs. Brand new laminate floors on the ground level. Windows and carpet has been professionally cleaned.Cathedral ceilings. Long driveway and direct garage entry. Spacious green lawn, with hilly backyard, no one behind. A must look, rare opportunity. Shows light and bright. Walk to HOA facilities and shopping.