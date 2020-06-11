All apartments in Irvine
5 Kara W
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:23 AM

5 Kara W

5 Kara West · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5 Kara West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom and 3 Bath Home or 4 bedrooms and a Bonus Room.Completely remodeled Island Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters,Vinyl Garden Window,Vinyl Slider and Window in Family Room with Travertine wrapped Electric Fireplace and the Family Room is wired for Sound. Down stairs Bedroom has NEW Carpet and Bathroom located conveniently outside the bedroom. Bathroom has Granite Counter and shower with Clear Glass Door. The custom Double Door Entry with Glass Inserts, and Wooden Staircase enhance the Entry and draw attention to the Hardwood and Travertine Floors throughout. New Doors throughout. House shows Light and Bright. New air Conditioner (2 years old). Tankless Water Heater.Recessed lights throughout. Large Bonus Room with Wet Bar. Newer Roll up Garage Door. Beautiful Back Yard. Mirrored Wardrobe Doors in Bedrooms. Master Bath features new Vanity Mirrors, Fixtures and Shower Door. No Mello Roos, Amazing Association facilities. Prime unusual location on a street with only 5 other homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Kara W have any available units?
5 Kara W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Kara W have?
Some of 5 Kara W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Kara W currently offering any rent specials?
5 Kara W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Kara W pet-friendly?
No, 5 Kara W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Kara W offer parking?
Yes, 5 Kara W offers parking.
Does 5 Kara W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Kara W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Kara W have a pool?
No, 5 Kara W does not have a pool.
Does 5 Kara W have accessible units?
No, 5 Kara W does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Kara W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Kara W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Kara W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Kara W has units with air conditioning.
