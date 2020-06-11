Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom and 3 Bath Home or 4 bedrooms and a Bonus Room.Completely remodeled Island Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters,Vinyl Garden Window,Vinyl Slider and Window in Family Room with Travertine wrapped Electric Fireplace and the Family Room is wired for Sound. Down stairs Bedroom has NEW Carpet and Bathroom located conveniently outside the bedroom. Bathroom has Granite Counter and shower with Clear Glass Door. The custom Double Door Entry with Glass Inserts, and Wooden Staircase enhance the Entry and draw attention to the Hardwood and Travertine Floors throughout. New Doors throughout. House shows Light and Bright. New air Conditioner (2 years old). Tankless Water Heater.Recessed lights throughout. Large Bonus Room with Wet Bar. Newer Roll up Garage Door. Beautiful Back Yard. Mirrored Wardrobe Doors in Bedrooms. Master Bath features new Vanity Mirrors, Fixtures and Shower Door. No Mello Roos, Amazing Association facilities. Prime unusual location on a street with only 5 other homes.