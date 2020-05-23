All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

5 Iceberg Rose

5 Iceberg Rose · No Longer Available
Location

5 Iceberg Rose, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy resort style living in this beautiful Woodbury home! Detached 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Bowen Court home with a lovely secluded location & open floor plan. As you enter you will notice the beautiful wood floors leading to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator is not included). The open dining area can easily accommodate a large gathering. There is also a half bathroom off the kitchen. In the spacious living area, you'll enjoy looking out to your private enclosed yard with brick patio, perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Upstairs both bedrooms are master suites, each with their own private bath. An open office/den area at the top of the stairs is multi-functional- use it for your home office, den, workout space, or music room. The home is accented with neutral paint, carpet & tile, as well as wood blinds and crown molding in each room of the home. Ceiling fans are installed in both bedrooms, as well as the living area. Direct access 2 car garage with space for 2 vehicles side by side. Washer/dryer included in the garage. Enjoy all the Woodbury association amenities including 7 pools, spas, BBQ areas, sport courts, and numerous parks & walking trails. Available for move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Iceberg Rose have any available units?
5 Iceberg Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Iceberg Rose have?
Some of 5 Iceberg Rose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Iceberg Rose currently offering any rent specials?
5 Iceberg Rose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Iceberg Rose pet-friendly?
No, 5 Iceberg Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Iceberg Rose offer parking?
Yes, 5 Iceberg Rose does offer parking.
Does 5 Iceberg Rose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Iceberg Rose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Iceberg Rose have a pool?
Yes, 5 Iceberg Rose has a pool.
Does 5 Iceberg Rose have accessible units?
No, 5 Iceberg Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Iceberg Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Iceberg Rose has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Iceberg Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Iceberg Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
