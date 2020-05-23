5 Iceberg Rose

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy resort style living in this beautiful Woodbury home! Detached 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Bowen Court home with a lovely secluded location & open floor plan. As you enter you will notice the beautiful wood floors leading to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator is not included). The open dining area can easily accommodate a large gathering. There is also a half bathroom off the kitchen. In the spacious living area, you'll enjoy looking out to your private enclosed yard with brick patio, perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Upstairs both bedrooms are master suites, each with their own private bath. An open office/den area at the top of the stairs is multi-functional- use it for your home office, den, workout space, or music room. The home is accented with neutral paint, carpet & tile, as well as wood blinds and crown molding in each room of the home. Ceiling fans are installed in both bedrooms, as well as the living area. Direct access 2 car garage with space for 2 vehicles side by side. Washer/dryer included in the garage. Enjoy all the Woodbury association amenities including 7 pools, spas, BBQ areas, sport courts, and numerous parks & walking trails. Available for move in now!