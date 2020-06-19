All apartments in Irvine
5 Evening Shadow

5 Evening Shadow · (949) 973-3636
Location

5 Evening Shadow, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in the Turtle Rock area of Irvine for rent. Quiet corner lot with hardwood floors, plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout the home. 1525 square foot, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Both bedrooms and both full bathrooms are upstairs. The half-bathroom is downstairs. All bathrooms and kitchen have been remodeled. Convenient to I-405 and Route 73. Feeds into the Top Schools in the #1 School District: Bonita Canyon Elementary School, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and highly sought after University High School. Across the street from Turtle Rock Community Park and convenient to Bommer Canyon. Refrigerator and washer/dryer available. 2 car garage with extensive storage cabinets. 2 community pools. No apartments nearby. Available May 2, 2020. $2950/month. No pets please. Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Evening Shadow have any available units?
5 Evening Shadow has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Evening Shadow have?
Some of 5 Evening Shadow's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Evening Shadow currently offering any rent specials?
5 Evening Shadow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Evening Shadow pet-friendly?
No, 5 Evening Shadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Evening Shadow offer parking?
Yes, 5 Evening Shadow does offer parking.
Does 5 Evening Shadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Evening Shadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Evening Shadow have a pool?
Yes, 5 Evening Shadow has a pool.
Does 5 Evening Shadow have accessible units?
No, 5 Evening Shadow does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Evening Shadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Evening Shadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Evening Shadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Evening Shadow does not have units with air conditioning.
