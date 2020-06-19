5 Evening Shadow

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in the Turtle Rock area of Irvine for rent. Quiet corner lot with hardwood floors, plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout the home. 1525 square foot, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Both bedrooms and both full bathrooms are upstairs. The half-bathroom is downstairs. All bathrooms and kitchen have been remodeled. Convenient to I-405 and Route 73. Feeds into the Top Schools in the #1 School District: Bonita Canyon Elementary School, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and highly sought after University High School. Across the street from Turtle Rock Community Park and convenient to Bommer Canyon. Refrigerator and washer/dryer available. 2 car garage with extensive storage cabinets. 2 community pools. No apartments nearby. Available May 2, 2020. $2950/month. No pets please. Minimum 1 year lease.