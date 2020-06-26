5 Chamomile

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom condo in the heart of Woodbridge a few short blocks from the lake and Woodbridge Village Center presented by Nestor and Michelle of REMAX Premier Realty. Sunny and bright, freshly painted with an open floor plan. One bedroom downstairs and 2 master suites upstairs. Features include but are not limited to a nice sized kitchen with granite counter tops, tile flooring, wood plank throughout upstairs and bedrooms, updated baths with framed mirrors, newly replaced lighting fixtures and accessories, dual pane windows and attached 2 car garage. Interior location away from busy streets and a nice size patio yard. Access to all Woodbridge amenities, 24 tennis courts, 2 private tennis clubs, 15 community parks, 22 pools, 2 lakes, 2 Beach Clubs with sand surrounded lagoons, 2 Swim Clubs, bikeways/walkways, sport courts and more. Award winning and CA distinguished schools and conveniently located to shopping and entertainment.