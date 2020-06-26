All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

5 Chamomile

5 Chamomile · No Longer Available
Location

5 Chamomile, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 3 bedroom condo in the heart of Woodbridge a few short blocks from the lake and Woodbridge Village Center presented by Nestor and Michelle of REMAX Premier Realty. Sunny and bright, freshly painted with an open floor plan. One bedroom downstairs and 2 master suites upstairs. Features include but are not limited to a nice sized kitchen with granite counter tops, tile flooring, wood plank throughout upstairs and bedrooms, updated baths with framed mirrors, newly replaced lighting fixtures and accessories, dual pane windows and attached 2 car garage. Interior location away from busy streets and a nice size patio yard. Access to all Woodbridge amenities, 24 tennis courts, 2 private tennis clubs, 15 community parks, 22 pools, 2 lakes, 2 Beach Clubs with sand surrounded lagoons, 2 Swim Clubs, bikeways/walkways, sport courts and more. Award winning and CA distinguished schools and conveniently located to shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Chamomile have any available units?
5 Chamomile doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Chamomile have?
Some of 5 Chamomile's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Chamomile currently offering any rent specials?
5 Chamomile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Chamomile pet-friendly?
No, 5 Chamomile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Chamomile offer parking?
Yes, 5 Chamomile offers parking.
Does 5 Chamomile have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Chamomile does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Chamomile have a pool?
Yes, 5 Chamomile has a pool.
Does 5 Chamomile have accessible units?
No, 5 Chamomile does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Chamomile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Chamomile has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Chamomile have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Chamomile does not have units with air conditioning.

