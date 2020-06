Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Peaceful single level home in Irvine, CA. Tucked way back in the Orangetree neighborhood, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is completely detached. This home has lots of windows, air conditioning, hard flooring, a 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups and a nice patio for enjoying those summer evenings. The association includes use of pools and tennis courts and this home is walking distance to local parks and shops in the area. Ready for immediate move in.