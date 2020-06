Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded 5 bedroom 4 bathroom single house. A bedroom on first floor. Double master bedrooms. New double pane windows, new lighting, new wood laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, and more. Artificial turf in front and back yards, easy to maintain. No neighbors behind!!!. Great schools. Great location, convenient to shopping , parks and freeways.

SPACIOUS SPACE FOR PARKING: 2 CAR GARAGE and LONG DRIVE WAY.