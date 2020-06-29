4912 Tamarack Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Great Location ,Close to UCI . Home is on quiet Cul-De-Sac street in the lovely Park-side area of University Park. Just steps to large community park with its myriad recreational activities, including pool, tennis courts, spa, barbecue and picnic areas, tot lot, and clubhouse. Interiors spacious/open living room high ceiling, Remodeled through out with newer kitchen counter tops and baths, premium appliances, including refrigerator ,newer windows, wainscoting, two car garage attached with direct access to the house and a pretty wrap around rear yard with larger area for entertaining. Walk to shops, restaurants, schools and city parks. Easy access to transportation and regional library, medical, and area churches and synagogues. University High school district and University of California, Irvine (U.C.I.) near by. This home is single level and perfect for young families and/ or the over 55 generation.