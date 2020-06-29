All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4912 Tamarack Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4912 Tamarack Way
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

4912 Tamarack Way

4912 Tamarack Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4912 Tamarack Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great Location ,Close to UCI . Home is on quiet Cul-De-Sac street in the lovely Park-side area of University Park. Just steps to large community park with its myriad recreational activities, including pool, tennis courts, spa, barbecue and picnic areas, tot lot, and clubhouse. Interiors spacious/open living room high ceiling, Remodeled through out with newer kitchen counter tops and baths, premium appliances, including refrigerator ,newer windows, wainscoting, two car garage attached with direct access to the house and a pretty wrap around rear yard with larger area for entertaining. Walk to shops, restaurants, schools and city parks. Easy access to transportation and regional library, medical, and area churches and synagogues. University High school district and University of California, Irvine (U.C.I.) near by. This home is single level and perfect for young families and/ or the over 55 generation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Tamarack Way have any available units?
4912 Tamarack Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4912 Tamarack Way have?
Some of 4912 Tamarack Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Tamarack Way currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Tamarack Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Tamarack Way pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Tamarack Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4912 Tamarack Way offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Tamarack Way offers parking.
Does 4912 Tamarack Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Tamarack Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Tamarack Way have a pool?
Yes, 4912 Tamarack Way has a pool.
Does 4912 Tamarack Way have accessible units?
No, 4912 Tamarack Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Tamarack Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Tamarack Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 Tamarack Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 Tamarack Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology