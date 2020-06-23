49 Oakdale

Amenities

This beautiful single family home in Woodbridge features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (one bedroom and bathroom on the first level!!) Recent upgrades include NEW laminate flooring throughout the first level, NEW carpet at the second level and NEW designer paint throughout! The spacious family room has a soaring cathedral ceiling and stately stone fireplace plus large picture windows make the home light and bright! Entertain in an open kitchen and formal dining room overlooking one of two spacious patios! The oversized master bedroom features ensuite bathroom with dual sink vanity and ample closest space! The A/C has been upgraded with a ventilation fan to make sure both first and second level stay nice and cool during those hot summer days! Relax in a backyard that is fully fenced for ultimate privacy and boasts a large lawn! Enjoy nearby parks, sport courts, resort style amenities PLUS Irvine's award winning schools!