49 Oakdale
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

49 Oakdale

49 Oakdale · No Longer Available
Location

49 Oakdale, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful single family home in Woodbridge features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (one bedroom and bathroom on the first level!!) Recent upgrades include NEW laminate flooring throughout the first level, NEW carpet at the second level and NEW designer paint throughout! The spacious family room has a soaring cathedral ceiling and stately stone fireplace plus large picture windows make the home light and bright! Entertain in an open kitchen and formal dining room overlooking one of two spacious patios! The oversized master bedroom features ensuite bathroom with dual sink vanity and ample closest space! The A/C has been upgraded with a ventilation fan to make sure both first and second level stay nice and cool during those hot summer days! Relax in a backyard that is fully fenced for ultimate privacy and boasts a large lawn! Enjoy nearby parks, sport courts, resort style amenities PLUS Irvine's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Oakdale have any available units?
49 Oakdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Oakdale have?
Some of 49 Oakdale's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
49 Oakdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Oakdale pet-friendly?
No, 49 Oakdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Oakdale offer parking?
Yes, 49 Oakdale offers parking.
Does 49 Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Oakdale have a pool?
No, 49 Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 49 Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 49 Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Oakdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Oakdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Oakdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 49 Oakdale has units with air conditioning.

