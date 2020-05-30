All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 49 Concierto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
49 Concierto
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

49 Concierto

49 Concierto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

49 Concierto, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with many upgrades in upscale Woodbury community in Irvine. Office/den downstairs- could be used as third bedroom without closet. All other living area on one level upstairs. Very open floor plan with highly upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, dark cabinets, and open to living room and dining areas. Hardwood in all bedrooms and top quality flooring in kitchen and living area. Indoor laundry with almost new washer and dryer. Upgraded woven window coverings and plantation shutters in bedrooms. Woodbury community as resort type amenities-pool, many parks, clubhouse and great award-winning schools within walking distance. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Concierto have any available units?
49 Concierto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Concierto have?
Some of 49 Concierto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Concierto currently offering any rent specials?
49 Concierto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Concierto pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Concierto is pet friendly.
Does 49 Concierto offer parking?
No, 49 Concierto does not offer parking.
Does 49 Concierto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Concierto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Concierto have a pool?
Yes, 49 Concierto has a pool.
Does 49 Concierto have accessible units?
No, 49 Concierto does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Concierto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Concierto has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Concierto have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Concierto does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology