49 Concierto

Beautiful home with many upgrades in upscale Woodbury community in Irvine. Office/den downstairs- could be used as third bedroom without closet. All other living area on one level upstairs. Very open floor plan with highly upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, dark cabinets, and open to living room and dining areas. Hardwood in all bedrooms and top quality flooring in kitchen and living area. Indoor laundry with almost new washer and dryer. Upgraded woven window coverings and plantation shutters in bedrooms. Woodbury community as resort type amenities-pool, many parks, clubhouse and great award-winning schools within walking distance. Small pets considered.