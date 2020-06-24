All apartments in Irvine
48 Clocktower

48 Clocktower · No Longer Available
Location

48 Clocktower, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Captivating Tuscan Juliet's Balcony home located in the heart of Irvine. Tastefull designer reflects high quality appointments. Most desirable floor plan with high ceiling dining room, downstairs bedroom suite plumed for kitchenet and eating area ,or professional office or gym. Upstairs master bedroom plus 3 spacious bedrooms. Elegant interiors: top of the line crème mafia marble flooring throughout, designer paint/window covering/shutters/Ornamental iron and stain stair case /stereo speakers. Gourmet Kitchen: top selection of counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 8-burner gas cook-top, logia, walk-in closets in all bed rooms. Entertainer's backyard: professionally landscaped. Resort-style Woodbury is the prime location of Irvine: short distance to everywhere, 16 parks, 7 swimming pools, 30-acre sport fields/club, easy access to 40 restaurants and shops, ocean, and Best Irvine schools. The perfect place to live without ever leaving the neighborhood. A great place to call home! Must see!! Seller spent approx. $300k for the upgrades! Per seller. This home was purchased as a second home. Nearly brand new and just like a model home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Clocktower have any available units?
48 Clocktower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Clocktower have?
Some of 48 Clocktower's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Clocktower currently offering any rent specials?
48 Clocktower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Clocktower pet-friendly?
No, 48 Clocktower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Clocktower offer parking?
No, 48 Clocktower does not offer parking.
Does 48 Clocktower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Clocktower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Clocktower have a pool?
Yes, 48 Clocktower has a pool.
Does 48 Clocktower have accessible units?
No, 48 Clocktower does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Clocktower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Clocktower has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Clocktower have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Clocktower does not have units with air conditioning.
