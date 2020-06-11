48 Blossom

Amenities

Welcome to the private & prestigious gated community of Northwood Estates. This beautiful detached condo offers a warm & inviting open floor plan. The family room offers a warm inviting space centered around the fireplace. The fully equipped Chef's kitchen blends tasteful brown cabinets & premium granite countertops. The dining room oversees inviting french doors that open out to an enchanting outdoor space. This home also features a downstairs master bedroom with a spacious bathroom that includes dual vanities, walk-in shower, bathtub as well as his & hers closets. The upper level has an additional 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms (one of which is a second master bedroom with bathroom). In addition, there is a very large loft with a custom build in desk & computer area. The upstairs laundry room comes fully equipped with premium washer & dryer. The community amenities include pool, spa, BBQ area, club house & park. Nationally acclaimed & award winning Irvine Unified School District make this the total package!! You have to see this home to truly appreciate all the premium aspects this home has to offer.