Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

48 Blossom

48 Blossom · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

48 Blossom, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the private & prestigious gated community of Northwood Estates. This beautiful detached condo offers a warm & inviting open floor plan. The family room offers a warm inviting space centered around the fireplace. The fully equipped Chef's kitchen blends tasteful brown cabinets & premium granite countertops. The dining room oversees inviting french doors that open out to an enchanting outdoor space. This home also features a downstairs master bedroom with a spacious bathroom that includes dual vanities, walk-in shower, bathtub as well as his & hers closets. The upper level has an additional 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms (one of which is a second master bedroom with bathroom). In addition, there is a very large loft with a custom build in desk & computer area. The upstairs laundry room comes fully equipped with premium washer & dryer. The community amenities include pool, spa, BBQ area, club house & park. Nationally acclaimed & award winning Irvine Unified School District make this the total package!! You have to see this home to truly appreciate all the premium aspects this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Blossom have any available units?
48 Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Blossom have?
Some of 48 Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
48 Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 48 Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 48 Blossom offers parking.
Does 48 Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 48 Blossom has a pool.
Does 48 Blossom have accessible units?
No, 48 Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
