Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

47 Tarocco

47 Tarocco · No Longer Available
Location

47 Tarocco, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
Highly Desirable Ground Level End Unit Condo With 2 Bedrooms And 2 Baths. Great One Level Home With No Stairs At All. Perfect For Roommates, As Beds And Baths Are Very Separate. Kitchen Has Just Been Totally Remodeled With New Cabinets, New Counter Tops. Also Newer Carpet And Tile In Baths. Great Outside Area With Sliders To The Living Room And The Master Bedroom, To A Private Patio, And New Hoa Fencing All Around. One Of The Most Quiet Area Of Orangetree, Away From The Uci Campus, And Traffic. Closest Neighbor Is The Oak Creek Golf Course !!! Parking Very Close By And Sunny Side Of The Street. Community Has Nice Pool And Spa Area. Again, You Can Walk To Irvine Valley College And Across The Street From Oak Creek Golf Course. Can Walk To Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, And Schools. Easy Access To 5 And 405 Freeways, In The Middle Of Each, Again No Traffic Noise.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Tarocco have any available units?
47 Tarocco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Tarocco have?
Some of 47 Tarocco's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Tarocco currently offering any rent specials?
47 Tarocco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Tarocco pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Tarocco is pet friendly.
Does 47 Tarocco offer parking?
Yes, 47 Tarocco does offer parking.
Does 47 Tarocco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Tarocco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Tarocco have a pool?
Yes, 47 Tarocco has a pool.
Does 47 Tarocco have accessible units?
No, 47 Tarocco does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Tarocco have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Tarocco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Tarocco have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Tarocco does not have units with air conditioning.
