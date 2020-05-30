47 Tarocco

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Highly Desirable Ground Level End Unit Condo With 2 Bedrooms And 2 Baths. Great One Level Home With No Stairs At All. Perfect For Roommates, As Beds And Baths Are Very Separate. Kitchen Has Just Been Totally Remodeled With New Cabinets, New Counter Tops. Also Newer Carpet And Tile In Baths. Great Outside Area With Sliders To The Living Room And The Master Bedroom, To A Private Patio, And New Hoa Fencing All Around. One Of The Most Quiet Area Of Orangetree, Away From The Uci Campus, And Traffic. Closest Neighbor Is The Oak Creek Golf Course !!! Parking Very Close By And Sunny Side Of The Street. Community Has Nice Pool And Spa Area. Again, You Can Walk To Irvine Valley College And Across The Street From Oak Creek Golf Course. Can Walk To Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, And Schools. Easy Access To 5 And 405 Freeways, In The Middle Of Each, Again No Traffic Noise.

