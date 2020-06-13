All apartments in Irvine
47 Rockwood
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

47 Rockwood

47 Rockwood · No Longer Available
Location

47 Rockwood, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful, Newly-Renovated Townhome in Irvine. Second level unit with a smart open floor plan. Plenty of light, upgraded floors, kitchen and bathrooms. Private balcony to Master bedroom. Separate dining area with wet bar, and Indoor laundry! Located in desired community of Woodbridge, near Irvine's best schools and parks. The home includes access to Woodbridge's 41 recreation facilities, including 2 landmark lakes with docs, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, and much, much more. This property is ideal for new families or anyone who is looking for an upgraded lifestyle in Irvine.

**Showings by appointment Only ******
*****Free Rent for May OAC****

This recently upgraded 2 bd/2ba unit includes: -Central AC -Refrigerator -Washer/Dryer -Stove & Oven -Kitchen has deep sink -Beautiful
aesthetic -Easy Freeway access -1 carport parking and 2nd Parking spot near unit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/47-rockwood-irvine-ca-92614-usa-unit-47/96ba2435-1a95-46f3-8e4f-f6d7c9d11d1d

(RLNE5700703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Rockwood have any available units?
47 Rockwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Rockwood have?
Some of 47 Rockwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Rockwood currently offering any rent specials?
47 Rockwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Rockwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Rockwood is pet friendly.
Does 47 Rockwood offer parking?
Yes, 47 Rockwood offers parking.
Does 47 Rockwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Rockwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Rockwood have a pool?
Yes, 47 Rockwood has a pool.
Does 47 Rockwood have accessible units?
No, 47 Rockwood does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Rockwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Rockwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Rockwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Rockwood has units with air conditioning.
