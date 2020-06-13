Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful, Newly-Renovated Townhome in Irvine. Second level unit with a smart open floor plan. Plenty of light, upgraded floors, kitchen and bathrooms. Private balcony to Master bedroom. Separate dining area with wet bar, and Indoor laundry! Located in desired community of Woodbridge, near Irvine's best schools and parks. The home includes access to Woodbridge's 41 recreation facilities, including 2 landmark lakes with docs, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, and much, much more. This property is ideal for new families or anyone who is looking for an upgraded lifestyle in Irvine.



**Showings by appointment Only ******

*****Free Rent for May OAC****



This recently upgraded 2 bd/2ba unit includes: -Central AC -Refrigerator -Washer/Dryer -Stove & Oven -Kitchen has deep sink -Beautiful

aesthetic -Easy Freeway access -1 carport parking and 2nd Parking spot near unit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/47-rockwood-irvine-ca-92614-usa-unit-47/96ba2435-1a95-46f3-8e4f-f6d7c9d11d1d



(RLNE5700703)