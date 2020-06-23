47 Latitude

Amenities

PORTOLA SPRINGS – Former MODEL HOME (Primrose Plan 2), detached, single-family residence with PRIVACY. UNIQUE - Front door opens to a park with picnic area & tot lot. 1,873 square feet. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus a spacious LOFT (for office, extra family room or bedroom).

FABULOUS FLOORING: Entire 1st floor with real wood flooring. Entire 2nd floor with new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen with beautiful granite counters, wood cabinets, convection oven, stainless steel appliances. As the former Model, this home has an alarm & home theater setup, satellite dish, washer, dryer, plantation shutters, and a direct access 2-car garage with a finished floor.

Portola Springs community has: 15 parks, with 10 pools (5 junior Olympic sized), tennis & basketball courts, clubhouses, barbecue grills, etc. Award winning Irvine schools (Portola Springs, Jeffrey Trail, Portola HS).