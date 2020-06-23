All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019

47 Latitude

47 Latitude · No Longer Available
Location

47 Latitude, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
PORTOLA SPRINGS – Former MODEL HOME (Primrose Plan 2), detached, single-family residence with PRIVACY. UNIQUE - Front door opens to a park with picnic area & tot lot. 1,873 square feet. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus a spacious LOFT (for office, extra family room or bedroom).
FABULOUS FLOORING: Entire 1st floor with real wood flooring. Entire 2nd floor with new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen with beautiful granite counters, wood cabinets, convection oven, stainless steel appliances. As the former Model, this home has an alarm & home theater setup, satellite dish, washer, dryer, plantation shutters, and a direct access 2-car garage with a finished floor.
Portola Springs community has: 15 parks, with 10 pools (5 junior Olympic sized), tennis & basketball courts, clubhouses, barbecue grills, etc. Award winning Irvine schools (Portola Springs, Jeffrey Trail, Portola HS).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Latitude have any available units?
47 Latitude doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Latitude have?
Some of 47 Latitude's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Latitude currently offering any rent specials?
47 Latitude isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Latitude pet-friendly?
No, 47 Latitude is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Latitude offer parking?
Yes, 47 Latitude does offer parking.
Does 47 Latitude have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Latitude offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Latitude have a pool?
Yes, 47 Latitude has a pool.
Does 47 Latitude have accessible units?
No, 47 Latitude does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Latitude have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Latitude does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Latitude have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Latitude does not have units with air conditioning.
