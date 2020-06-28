All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 47 Bennington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
47 Bennington
Last updated October 11 2019 at 11:24 AM

47 Bennington

47 Bennington · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

47 Bennington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Northwood. This beautiful home has a Bright and Airy floor plan, high vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room and a double sided fire place between living room and family room. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet, fire place, dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Property was recently upgraded, including NEW laminate floor, total transformed master bath, recessed lighting, all new bathrooms, designer's paint and newer dual pane windows and sliding doors. Extra large yard has low maintenance landscaping with artificial turf and mature fruit trees. Great schools (Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista & Northwood High), Steps to Carrotwood Park & walking trails, Easy access to supermarket, restaurant and freeways. Don't miss this TURN-KEY home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Bennington have any available units?
47 Bennington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Bennington have?
Some of 47 Bennington's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Bennington currently offering any rent specials?
47 Bennington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Bennington pet-friendly?
No, 47 Bennington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Bennington offer parking?
Yes, 47 Bennington offers parking.
Does 47 Bennington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Bennington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Bennington have a pool?
No, 47 Bennington does not have a pool.
Does 47 Bennington have accessible units?
No, 47 Bennington does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Bennington have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Bennington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Bennington have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Bennington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology