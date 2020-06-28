47 Bennington

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Northwood. This beautiful home has a Bright and Airy floor plan, high vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room and a double sided fire place between living room and family room. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet, fire place, dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Property was recently upgraded, including NEW laminate floor, total transformed master bath, recessed lighting, all new bathrooms, designer's paint and newer dual pane windows and sliding doors. Extra large yard has low maintenance landscaping with artificial turf and mature fruit trees. Great schools (Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista & Northwood High), Steps to Carrotwood Park & walking trails, Easy access to supermarket, restaurant and freeways. Don't miss this TURN-KEY home!!