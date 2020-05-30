4651 Lockhaven Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled European style house on a large corner lot with matured landscape and a stone paved backyard. Located

on a large corner lot with close access to the 5 and 405 freeways, walking distance to heritage park and a short drive to

elementary schools and Irvine High, Aquatic Center, Library, Heritage Shopping Center, Heritage Sports and Art Complexes and

bus routes. This 4 bedroom 3 bath house has a modern, open floor plan, 2 master suites, a remodeled kitchen with luxury,

stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new hardwood and laminate flooring, and a two car garage. The spacious

upstairs master suite features a wet bar, large balcony, vaulted ceiling with a skylight, hardwood flooring and a beautiful

updated bathroom with a walk-in shower.