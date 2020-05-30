4651 Lockhaven Circle

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled European style house on a large corner lot with matured landscape and a stone paved backyard. Located
on a large corner lot with close access to the 5 and 405 freeways, walking distance to heritage park and a short drive to
elementary schools and Irvine High, Aquatic Center, Library, Heritage Shopping Center, Heritage Sports and Art Complexes and
bus routes. This 4 bedroom 3 bath house has a modern, open floor plan, 2 master suites, a remodeled kitchen with luxury,
stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new hardwood and laminate flooring, and a two car garage. The spacious
upstairs master suite features a wet bar, large balcony, vaulted ceiling with a skylight, hardwood flooring and a beautiful
updated bathroom with a walk-in shower.