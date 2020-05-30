All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4651 Lockhaven Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4651 Lockhaven Circle
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

4651 Lockhaven Circle

4651 Lockhaven Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4651 Lockhaven Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled European style house on a large corner lot with matured landscape and a stone paved backyard. Located
on a large corner lot with close access to the 5 and 405 freeways, walking distance to heritage park and a short drive to
elementary schools and Irvine High, Aquatic Center, Library, Heritage Shopping Center, Heritage Sports and Art Complexes and
bus routes. This 4 bedroom 3 bath house has a modern, open floor plan, 2 master suites, a remodeled kitchen with luxury,
stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new hardwood and laminate flooring, and a two car garage. The spacious
upstairs master suite features a wet bar, large balcony, vaulted ceiling with a skylight, hardwood flooring and a beautiful
updated bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 Lockhaven Circle have any available units?
4651 Lockhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4651 Lockhaven Circle have?
Some of 4651 Lockhaven Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 Lockhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4651 Lockhaven Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 Lockhaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4651 Lockhaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4651 Lockhaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4651 Lockhaven Circle does offer parking.
Does 4651 Lockhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 Lockhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 Lockhaven Circle have a pool?
No, 4651 Lockhaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4651 Lockhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 4651 Lockhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 Lockhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4651 Lockhaven Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4651 Lockhaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4651 Lockhaven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology