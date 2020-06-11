Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Loft Northwood Pointe - North Irvine Single Family Home for Lease. One of the most popular models in Northwood Pointe, this beautiful single-family home has three bedrooms + loft, 2 1/2 baths; 2-car (tandem) attached garage. Highly upgraded with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout; high ceiling in formal dining area; remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; Great Room with fireplace; large master suite with French doors to balcony; Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in custom closet, 2nd bedroom has balcony; Small upstairs loft is perfect for home office; Inside laundry room w/ extra storage space. Walking distance to some of Irvines best schools including Canyon View Elementary & Northwood High School!
No Pets Allowed
