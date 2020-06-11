Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Loft Northwood Pointe - North Irvine Single Family Home for Lease. One of the most popular models in Northwood Pointe, this beautiful single-family home has three bedrooms + loft, 2 1/2 baths; 2-car (tandem) attached garage. Highly upgraded with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout; high ceiling in formal dining area; remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; Great Room with fireplace; large master suite with French doors to balcony; Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in custom closet, 2nd bedroom has balcony; Small upstairs loft is perfect for home office; Inside laundry room w/ extra storage space. Walking distance to some of Irvines best schools including Canyon View Elementary & Northwood High School!



Here's a link to a YouTube video about this property:

https://youtu.be/HOQQBsNiMww



PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be by appointment only. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule.



This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 3000-2634.



No Pets Allowed



