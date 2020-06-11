All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 46 Essex.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
46 Essex
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

46 Essex

46 Essex Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

46 Essex Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Loft Northwood Pointe - North Irvine Single Family Home for Lease. One of the most popular models in Northwood Pointe, this beautiful single-family home has three bedrooms + loft, 2 1/2 baths; 2-car (tandem) attached garage. Highly upgraded with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout; high ceiling in formal dining area; remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; Great Room with fireplace; large master suite with French doors to balcony; Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in custom closet, 2nd bedroom has balcony; Small upstairs loft is perfect for home office; Inside laundry room w/ extra storage space. Walking distance to some of Irvines best schools including Canyon View Elementary & Northwood High School!

Here's a link to a YouTube video about this property:
https://youtu.be/HOQQBsNiMww

PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be by appointment only. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule.

This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/
IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 3000-2634.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5691540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Essex have any available units?
46 Essex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Essex have?
Some of 46 Essex's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Essex currently offering any rent specials?
46 Essex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Essex pet-friendly?
No, 46 Essex is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 46 Essex offer parking?
Yes, 46 Essex offers parking.
Does 46 Essex have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Essex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Essex have a pool?
No, 46 Essex does not have a pool.
Does 46 Essex have accessible units?
No, 46 Essex does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Essex have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Essex does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Essex have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Essex does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology