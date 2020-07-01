45 Hidden Trail

Amenities

A gorgeous resort-style residence located at the Summit in Turtle Ridge with stunning views of the ocean, Catalina, city lights, & mountains. This beautiful approximately 3,600 square foot home features four elegant bedrooms with four & a half baths. The luxurious master suite retreat with fireplace also features stunning ocean & city lights views. A gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances & granite counters opens to a family room with hardwood flooring throughout and offers beautiful views. A professionally landscaped backyard with private barbeque featuring amazingly beautiful views with breathtaking sunsets is great for entertaining. Just minutes to shopping and the award-winning Irvine Unified School District.