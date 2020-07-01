All apartments in Irvine
45 Hidden Trail

45 Hidden Trail · No Longer Available
Location

45 Hidden Trail, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
A gorgeous resort-style residence located at the Summit in Turtle Ridge with stunning views of the ocean, Catalina, city lights, & mountains. This beautiful approximately 3,600 square foot home features four elegant bedrooms with four & a half baths. The luxurious master suite retreat with fireplace also features stunning ocean & city lights views. A gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances & granite counters opens to a family room with hardwood flooring throughout and offers beautiful views. A professionally landscaped backyard with private barbeque featuring amazingly beautiful views with breathtaking sunsets is great for entertaining. Just minutes to shopping and the award-winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Hidden Trail have any available units?
45 Hidden Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Hidden Trail have?
Some of 45 Hidden Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Hidden Trail currently offering any rent specials?
45 Hidden Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Hidden Trail pet-friendly?
No, 45 Hidden Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Hidden Trail offer parking?
No, 45 Hidden Trail does not offer parking.
Does 45 Hidden Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Hidden Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Hidden Trail have a pool?
No, 45 Hidden Trail does not have a pool.
Does 45 Hidden Trail have accessible units?
No, 45 Hidden Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Hidden Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Hidden Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Hidden Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Hidden Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
