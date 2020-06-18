All apartments in Irvine
45 Cipresso
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

45 Cipresso

45 Cipresso · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

45 Cipresso, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Guard Gated Laguna Altura is California Luxury in Americas Safest City Irvine. Corner Lot Home San Remo Plan 3 with First Floor Master. Great Room Floor Plan opens to Dining Room & Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Island & Walk-In Pantry leading to a very private back yard with a covered California Room with Cabana Fan & low maintenance Artificial Turf. The Spacious Upstairs Master with coffered ceiling opens to a spacious Master Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and Walk-In Closet. Two more bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath and a huge loft area which could be a fourth bedroom or an office make up the second floor living area. Exclusive Amenities for Residents only include Parks, Walking Trails, Playgrounds, a Junior Olympic Pool, a Clubhouse and Full Court Basketball along with Award Winning Irvine Unified School District just minutes from highways, Spectrum Shopping Center, John Wayne Airport & Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Cipresso have any available units?
45 Cipresso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Cipresso have?
Some of 45 Cipresso's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Cipresso currently offering any rent specials?
45 Cipresso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Cipresso pet-friendly?
No, 45 Cipresso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Cipresso offer parking?
No, 45 Cipresso does not offer parking.
Does 45 Cipresso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Cipresso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Cipresso have a pool?
Yes, 45 Cipresso has a pool.
Does 45 Cipresso have accessible units?
No, 45 Cipresso does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Cipresso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Cipresso has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Cipresso have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Cipresso does not have units with air conditioning.
