45 Cipresso

Guard Gated Laguna Altura is California Luxury in Americas Safest City Irvine. Corner Lot Home San Remo Plan 3 with First Floor Master. Great Room Floor Plan opens to Dining Room & Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Island & Walk-In Pantry leading to a very private back yard with a covered California Room with Cabana Fan & low maintenance Artificial Turf. The Spacious Upstairs Master with coffered ceiling opens to a spacious Master Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and Walk-In Closet. Two more bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath and a huge loft area which could be a fourth bedroom or an office make up the second floor living area. Exclusive Amenities for Residents only include Parks, Walking Trails, Playgrounds, a Junior Olympic Pool, a Clubhouse and Full Court Basketball along with Award Winning Irvine Unified School District just minutes from highways, Spectrum Shopping Center, John Wayne Airport & Laguna Beach!