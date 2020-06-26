45 Chantilly

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in a quiet inside location in the heart of the community. Feels like a single family home and has only one common wall. The elegant foyer opens up to a cozy living room with a fireplace, and the dining room opens to an expanded patio area providing a great space for family gatherings. The spacious kitchen overlooking a private courtyard that is ideal for a patio dinning table. The main floor bedroom with ceiling fan has access to the bathroom with shower make it an excellent guest retreat. There are two en-suite bedrooms upstairs plus a small loft that is perfect for an office/study or kid's play area. The oversized master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and dual vantities in bathroom, luxury, oversized oval shape bathtub, enclosed shower stall.

Walk to all the Resort Style amenities that Woodbury has to offer, including Junior olympic size swimming pool & spa, basketball, tennis court, playgrounds. Walking distance to award winning Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center. Picnic areas with gas BBQs, private clubhouse and the Jeffrey walking trail.

Come and see, it won't last long!