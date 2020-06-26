All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 45 Chantilly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
45 Chantilly
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

45 Chantilly

45 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

45 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in a quiet inside location in the heart of the community. Feels like a single family home and has only one common wall. The elegant foyer opens up to a cozy living room with a fireplace, and the dining room opens to an expanded patio area providing a great space for family gatherings. The spacious kitchen overlooking a private courtyard that is ideal for a patio dinning table. The main floor bedroom with ceiling fan has access to the bathroom with shower make it an excellent guest retreat. There are two en-suite bedrooms upstairs plus a small loft that is perfect for an office/study or kid's play area. The oversized master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and dual vantities in bathroom, luxury, oversized oval shape bathtub, enclosed shower stall.
Walk to all the Resort Style amenities that Woodbury has to offer, including Junior olympic size swimming pool & spa, basketball, tennis court, playgrounds. Walking distance to award winning Woodbury Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center. Picnic areas with gas BBQs, private clubhouse and the Jeffrey walking trail.
Come and see, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Chantilly have any available units?
45 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Chantilly have?
Some of 45 Chantilly's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
45 Chantilly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 45 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 45 Chantilly offer parking?
No, 45 Chantilly does not offer parking.
Does 45 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Chantilly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 45 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 45 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 45 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Chantilly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Chantilly does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology