45 Cartier Aisle
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

45 Cartier Aisle

45 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

45 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light and Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Corner Unit Condo - This light and bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is one of the most popular models in the Northwood Villas. The updated kitchen has newer cabinets, easy close drawers, quarts counters, tile back-splash, all stainless steel appliances (including fridge) and is open to the living room accented by a cozy fireplace, dining area and wonderful out-door patio space. The master bedroom/bathroom features two closets, one long with mirrored doors and one walk in, dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.

Additional features include high ceilings throughout, no one below, corner unit, laundry area inside the unit (including washer & dryer,) and two garages (one garage has direct access into the home, the other is detached.)

Pets OK (under 40lb) with Additional Deposit.

Available late April 2019

To see this email Alan@lrsrm.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com

(RLNE2179861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
45 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 45 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 45 Cartier Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
45 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Cartier Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 45 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 45 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 45 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Cartier Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 45 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 45 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 45 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Cartier Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
