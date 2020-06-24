45 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light and Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Corner Unit Condo - This light and bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is one of the most popular models in the Northwood Villas. The updated kitchen has newer cabinets, easy close drawers, quarts counters, tile back-splash, all stainless steel appliances (including fridge) and is open to the living room accented by a cozy fireplace, dining area and wonderful out-door patio space. The master bedroom/bathroom features two closets, one long with mirrored doors and one walk in, dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.



Additional features include high ceilings throughout, no one below, corner unit, laundry area inside the unit (including washer & dryer,) and two garages (one garage has direct access into the home, the other is detached.)



Pets OK (under 40lb) with Additional Deposit.



Available late April 2019



To see this email Alan@lrsrm.com



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com



(RLNE2179861)