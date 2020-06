Amenities

Single Family Beautiful Home in Prestigious Northwood Irvine. 3 bedrooms. 2.5 bath. 2 Car garage. Excellent Irvine School districts. Interior of house has been renovated with wood floors and tile throughout. High ceilings in Living Room. Amenities include pool, park, and BBQ. Close to I-5. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Enclosed Brick and concrete patio with fruit trees. 15 minutes to OC Beaches, UC Irvine, IVC.