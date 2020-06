Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated single story house with a sleek and elegant look. Brand new kitchen and baths with quartz counter top, carpet free tile flooring throughout, new central air conditioning and heating unit. Cozy open floor plan, bright and airy with double pane windows. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and gardening service. Walking distance to Irvine High School and Heritage Park. Easy access to William Woollett Jr.Aquatics center, library and shopping areas.