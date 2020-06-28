44 Solstice

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

A single family home located in a cul-de-sac of Northpark Square in Irvine. 4 BR and 3 BA, approx. 3250 s/f. ONE BEDROOM downstairs.

Formal living and dining rooms. Spacious family room with sliding door to the backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter and center island. Brazlian Hardwood floor downstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a balcony. Convenient Upstairs laundry. Jack and Jill bath. Enjoy the custom built fountain,Built-in BBQ and fire pit in the very private backyard for entertaining and relaxation. Steps away to the walking trail. Minutes to Beckman High school and the popular Tustin Market Place with restaurants, shops, theaters. Community has pool, spa, sport court, parks, BBQ, picnic area ...and MUCH MORE. CLOSE to I-5 and Toll road. MUST SEE!!!