Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

44 Solstice

44 Solstice · No Longer Available
Location

44 Solstice, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
A single family home located in a cul-de-sac of Northpark Square in Irvine. 4 BR and 3 BA, approx. 3250 s/f. ONE BEDROOM downstairs.
Formal living and dining rooms. Spacious family room with sliding door to the backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter and center island. Brazlian Hardwood floor downstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a balcony. Convenient Upstairs laundry. Jack and Jill bath. Enjoy the custom built fountain,Built-in BBQ and fire pit in the very private backyard for entertaining and relaxation. Steps away to the walking trail. Minutes to Beckman High school and the popular Tustin Market Place with restaurants, shops, theaters. Community has pool, spa, sport court, parks, BBQ, picnic area ...and MUCH MORE. CLOSE to I-5 and Toll road. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Solstice have any available units?
44 Solstice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Solstice have?
Some of 44 Solstice's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Solstice currently offering any rent specials?
44 Solstice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Solstice pet-friendly?
No, 44 Solstice is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Solstice offer parking?
Yes, 44 Solstice offers parking.
Does 44 Solstice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Solstice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Solstice have a pool?
Yes, 44 Solstice has a pool.
Does 44 Solstice have accessible units?
No, 44 Solstice does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Solstice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Solstice has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Solstice have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Solstice does not have units with air conditioning.
