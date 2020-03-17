All apartments in Irvine
44 Sandpiper

44 Sandpiper · No Longer Available
Location

44 Sandpiper, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous location for this popular 3 bedroom 2 bath single level detached home. Brand new kitchen cabinets & granite, and three year old cabinets & granite in both baths. Also includes new carpets (already tiled in baths, entry & kitchen), new paint (interior and exterior), new patio cover, new locks and door handles, lots of recessed LED lighting, much more! Large yard for entertaining. Steps to lake, pools, schools, etc. Walking distance to all k-12 schools (Stonecreek Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High). Note: Stonecreek Elementary just named one of only 6 Blue Ribbon Schools in all of Orange County. AVAILABLE for immediate move-in!!!

Call Duffy Riebe to view this property. Cell: 949-466-3977.
RE/MAX Premier Reallty
#00595531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Sandpiper have any available units?
44 Sandpiper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Sandpiper have?
Some of 44 Sandpiper's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Sandpiper currently offering any rent specials?
44 Sandpiper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Sandpiper pet-friendly?
No, 44 Sandpiper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Sandpiper offer parking?
Yes, 44 Sandpiper offers parking.
Does 44 Sandpiper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Sandpiper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Sandpiper have a pool?
Yes, 44 Sandpiper has a pool.
Does 44 Sandpiper have accessible units?
No, 44 Sandpiper does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Sandpiper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Sandpiper has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Sandpiper have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Sandpiper does not have units with air conditioning.
