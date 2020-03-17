44 Sandpiper

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous location for this popular 3 bedroom 2 bath single level detached home. Brand new kitchen cabinets & granite, and three year old cabinets & granite in both baths. Also includes new carpets (already tiled in baths, entry & kitchen), new paint (interior and exterior), new patio cover, new locks and door handles, lots of recessed LED lighting, much more! Large yard for entertaining. Steps to lake, pools, schools, etc. Walking distance to all k-12 schools (Stonecreek Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High). Note: Stonecreek Elementary just named one of only 6 Blue Ribbon Schools in all of Orange County. AVAILABLE for immediate move-in!!!



Call Duffy Riebe to view this property. Cell: 949-466-3977.

RE/MAX Premier Reallty

#00595531