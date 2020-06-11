44 Middleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Spacious home on a cul-de-sac in Northwood Pointe's Lexington 2 Gated community. A furnished 5 Beds, 3 bath and a downstairs office (maybe used as a bedroom) with hardwood flooring and new carpet. A Formal Living with cathedral ceilings, and large windows throughout make for plenty of natural lighting. First level a large bedroom, bathroom, office, laundry room with front load washer and dryer. Open concept Family room, eating area and Kitchen with center island. A beautifully furnished Formal Dining Room. Upstairs Master Bedroom suite with walk-in mirrored closet, separate soak-in tub and shower. Additional Jack and Jill bed/bath and huge Great room.

Near prestigious Canyon Elementary School and Northwood High. Association and community amenities include walking and bike trails, parks, sport fields, pools, tennis courts.



AGENT: SUZANNE FRIAS 714.273.9007 - MOBILE