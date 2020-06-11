All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

44 Middleton

44 Middleton · (714) 273-9007
Location

44 Middleton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2630 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious home on a cul-de-sac in Northwood Pointe's Lexington 2 Gated community. A furnished 5 Beds, 3 bath and a downstairs office (maybe used as a bedroom) with hardwood flooring and new carpet. A Formal Living with cathedral ceilings, and large windows throughout make for plenty of natural lighting. First level a large bedroom, bathroom, office, laundry room with front load washer and dryer. Open concept Family room, eating area and Kitchen with center island. A beautifully furnished Formal Dining Room. Upstairs Master Bedroom suite with walk-in mirrored closet, separate soak-in tub and shower. Additional Jack and Jill bed/bath and huge Great room.
Near prestigious Canyon Elementary School and Northwood High. Association and community amenities include walking and bike trails, parks, sport fields, pools, tennis courts.

AGENT: SUZANNE FRIAS 714.273.9007 - MOBILE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Middleton have any available units?
44 Middleton has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Middleton have?
Some of 44 Middleton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Middleton currently offering any rent specials?
44 Middleton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Middleton pet-friendly?
No, 44 Middleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Middleton offer parking?
Yes, 44 Middleton does offer parking.
Does 44 Middleton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Middleton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Middleton have a pool?
Yes, 44 Middleton has a pool.
Does 44 Middleton have accessible units?
No, 44 Middleton does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Middleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Middleton has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Middleton have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Middleton does not have units with air conditioning.
