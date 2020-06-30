44 Marsala

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Welcome Home! Don't miss this gorgeous, open plan concept Westpark House! Quietly nestled in the mature community, this Venezia model 3 offers an unique floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. When you enter the house from the entry, you will enjoy the soaring vaulted ceilings, light and bright large formal living and dining room. Recently remodeled kitchen includes newer surfaced cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, refrigerator, and granite counters. The second floor is featured with a master suite, two additional guest bedrooms and one full bath. Neighborhood amenities include community pool/spa, multiple parks, barbeque, tennis and sports courts, baseball and soccer fields. Outstanding public schools, Convenient access to multiple shopping plaza, local restaurants, and freeways.