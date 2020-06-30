All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 30 2020 at 7:45 PM

44 Marsala

Location

44 Marsala, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome Home! Don't miss this gorgeous, open plan concept Westpark House! Quietly nestled in the mature community, this Venezia model 3 offers an unique floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. When you enter the house from the entry, you will enjoy the soaring vaulted ceilings, light and bright large formal living and dining room. Recently remodeled kitchen includes newer surfaced cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, refrigerator, and granite counters. The second floor is featured with a master suite, two additional guest bedrooms and one full bath. Neighborhood amenities include community pool/spa, multiple parks, barbeque, tennis and sports courts, baseball and soccer fields. Outstanding public schools, Convenient access to multiple shopping plaza, local restaurants, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Marsala have any available units?
44 Marsala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Marsala have?
Some of 44 Marsala's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Marsala currently offering any rent specials?
44 Marsala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Marsala pet-friendly?
No, 44 Marsala is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Marsala offer parking?
No, 44 Marsala does not offer parking.
Does 44 Marsala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Marsala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Marsala have a pool?
Yes, 44 Marsala has a pool.
Does 44 Marsala have accessible units?
No, 44 Marsala does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Marsala have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Marsala does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Marsala have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Marsala does not have units with air conditioning.

