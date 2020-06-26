All apartments in Irvine
44 Calavera

44 Calavera · (949) 899-3777
Location

44 Calavera, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 125 sqft

Amenities

pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail. Highly desirable open floor plan with high ceiling, spiral staircase and large formal living and dining areas with designer drapes. Expanded family room with fireplace, crown moldings, plantation shutters and custom silhouette blinds. Limestone flooring entry, family room, kitchen, laundry areas and premium carpet all thru out. Gourmet kitchen with Maple wood cabinets, island, breakfast nook area and inside laundry. Large private backyard with bench planters and mature plants/palm trees.
Walk to Plaza Vista school, parks, pools, tennis courts and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Calavera have any available units?
44 Calavera has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Calavera have?
Some of 44 Calavera's amenities include pool, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Calavera currently offering any rent specials?
44 Calavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Calavera pet-friendly?
No, 44 Calavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Calavera offer parking?
No, 44 Calavera does not offer parking.
Does 44 Calavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Calavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Calavera have a pool?
Yes, 44 Calavera has a pool.
Does 44 Calavera have accessible units?
No, 44 Calavera does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Calavera have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Calavera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Calavera have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Calavera does not have units with air conditioning.
