44 Calavera

Amenities

pool tennis court fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities pool tennis court

This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail. Highly desirable open floor plan with high ceiling, spiral staircase and large formal living and dining areas with designer drapes. Expanded family room with fireplace, crown moldings, plantation shutters and custom silhouette blinds. Limestone flooring entry, family room, kitchen, laundry areas and premium carpet all thru out. Gourmet kitchen with Maple wood cabinets, island, breakfast nook area and inside laundry. Large private backyard with bench planters and mature plants/palm trees.

Walk to Plaza Vista school, parks, pools, tennis courts and shopping areas.