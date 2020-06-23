44 Ascension

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom plus bonus room, 4 bath home nestled in the hills of Concordia. Located behind guard gates, this home has a beautiful yard with privacy. Enter to a light and bright foyer with double height, soaring vaulted ceilings. Downstairs has separate living room, formal dining room and kitchen that overlooks the family room. Recently installed hardwood flooring. Gourmet Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, modern cabinetry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and more. Convenient full bedroom and bath downstairs and easy access to two car garage and indoor laundry room. Upstairs has spacious master suite with large bedroom and luxurious, upgraded master bathroom and walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms are generously sized and share the hall bath. Plenty of storage with cabinets and under the stairs storage. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools in Turtle Rock and enjoy association amenities such as play area, pool and guard gates. Nearby John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, University Town Center, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Park and Newport Coast are all just minutes away.