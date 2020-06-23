All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
44 Ascension
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

44 Ascension

44 Ascension · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

44 Ascension, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom plus bonus room, 4 bath home nestled in the hills of Concordia. Located behind guard gates, this home has a beautiful yard with privacy. Enter to a light and bright foyer with double height, soaring vaulted ceilings. Downstairs has separate living room, formal dining room and kitchen that overlooks the family room. Recently installed hardwood flooring. Gourmet Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, modern cabinetry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and more. Convenient full bedroom and bath downstairs and easy access to two car garage and indoor laundry room. Upstairs has spacious master suite with large bedroom and luxurious, upgraded master bathroom and walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms are generously sized and share the hall bath. Plenty of storage with cabinets and under the stairs storage. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools in Turtle Rock and enjoy association amenities such as play area, pool and guard gates. Nearby John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, University Town Center, 405 freeway, Crystal Cove State Park and Newport Coast are all just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Ascension have any available units?
44 Ascension doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Ascension have?
Some of 44 Ascension's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Ascension currently offering any rent specials?
44 Ascension is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Ascension pet-friendly?
No, 44 Ascension is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Ascension offer parking?
Yes, 44 Ascension offers parking.
Does 44 Ascension have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Ascension does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Ascension have a pool?
Yes, 44 Ascension has a pool.
Does 44 Ascension have accessible units?
No, 44 Ascension does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Ascension have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Ascension has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Ascension have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Ascension does not have units with air conditioning.
