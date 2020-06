Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters range Property Amenities parking garage

Great one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desireable Greentree community! Features include a large eat in kitchen with granite counters and large island with extra cabinet storage. Sliders off of kitchen to private backyard for relaxing. Master bedroom is large and has natural lighting from glass sitting area. Central A/C and two car direct access garage. Don't miss this one!