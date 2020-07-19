43 Solstice

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Stunning Northpark Square home located in a private Cul-de- Sac.

THIS GORGEOUS HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS

1st floor has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, large living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with center island, and family room with fireplace & built-in entertainment center. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room and an oversized master suite with a huge walk in closet. Great location close to award winning Beckman High, Orchard Hills Middle and Hicks Canyon Elementary schools. This home is in excellent and move in condition, will not last. Assoc offering pools, parks, sports courts and picnic areas. Minutes from schools, shopping, freeways and Tustin Ranch golf course.