43 Olivehurst

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful Mediterranean style townhome located in the picturesque Auburn community in Northpark. The entrance to this premium corner home is flanked with lush greenery directly facing the tree lined neighborhood. From the foyer is easy access to the attached 2 car garage, a large coat closet and the stair case leading up to the spacious living area. Covered balcony, dramatic high ceiling, custom floor tiles, contemporary styled living room with custom tiled gas fireplace greets you and your guests as you step onto the second floor. Large windows let in plenty of natural light into the living room and every bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stoves and oven can inspire any home chef. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. Large and private master suite occupies the entire third floor with custom shutters overlooking the living room. Large dual-entry walk-in closet and custom tiled shower and separate soaking tub round out this perfect home.



North Park is a gated and guard secured community. It offers FIVE sparkling pool parks and FIVE garden parks with various amenities, it includes; heated lap pools, spas, tot lots, wader pool, gas BBQs, tennis courts and basketball courts. Conveniently located to lots of retail shops, markets, restaurants, gyms, warehouse store and more. Residents also have access to the top rated Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills Middle, and Beckman High Schools.