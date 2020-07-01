All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 43 Olivehurst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
43 Olivehurst
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:24 PM

43 Olivehurst

43 Olivehurst · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43 Olivehurst, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Mediterranean style townhome located in the picturesque Auburn community in Northpark. The entrance to this premium corner home is flanked with lush greenery directly facing the tree lined neighborhood. From the foyer is easy access to the attached 2 car garage, a large coat closet and the stair case leading up to the spacious living area. Covered balcony, dramatic high ceiling, custom floor tiles, contemporary styled living room with custom tiled gas fireplace greets you and your guests as you step onto the second floor. Large windows let in plenty of natural light into the living room and every bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stoves and oven can inspire any home chef. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. Large and private master suite occupies the entire third floor with custom shutters overlooking the living room. Large dual-entry walk-in closet and custom tiled shower and separate soaking tub round out this perfect home.

North Park is a gated and guard secured community. It offers FIVE sparkling pool parks and FIVE garden parks with various amenities, it includes; heated lap pools, spas, tot lots, wader pool, gas BBQs, tennis courts and basketball courts. Conveniently located to lots of retail shops, markets, restaurants, gyms, warehouse store and more. Residents also have access to the top rated Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills Middle, and Beckman High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Olivehurst have any available units?
43 Olivehurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Olivehurst have?
Some of 43 Olivehurst's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Olivehurst currently offering any rent specials?
43 Olivehurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Olivehurst pet-friendly?
No, 43 Olivehurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Olivehurst offer parking?
Yes, 43 Olivehurst offers parking.
Does 43 Olivehurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Olivehurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Olivehurst have a pool?
Yes, 43 Olivehurst has a pool.
Does 43 Olivehurst have accessible units?
No, 43 Olivehurst does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Olivehurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Olivehurst has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Olivehurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Olivehurst does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology