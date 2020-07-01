All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

43 Mayfair

43 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

43 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this inviting and wonderful Residence 3 of the Santa Clara enclave in Stonegate Village. Enter into this artfully crafted home and you will be greeted with high ceilings, a master kitchen, and a large great room. This two bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for families as the rooms are next to each other. 43 Mayfair offers upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Venture outside to the quiet balcony to read a book on warm spring day or just have nice conversation with friends and family to catch of on the days past. Feeds into award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District: Stonegate Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Live in Luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Mayfair have any available units?
43 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Mayfair have?
Some of 43 Mayfair's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
43 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 43 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Mayfair offer parking?
No, 43 Mayfair does not offer parking.
Does 43 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Mayfair have a pool?
No, 43 Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 43 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 43 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.

