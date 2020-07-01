Amenities

Welcome home to this inviting and wonderful Residence 3 of the Santa Clara enclave in Stonegate Village. Enter into this artfully crafted home and you will be greeted with high ceilings, a master kitchen, and a large great room. This two bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for families as the rooms are next to each other. 43 Mayfair offers upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Venture outside to the quiet balcony to read a book on warm spring day or just have nice conversation with friends and family to catch of on the days past. Feeds into award winning schools of the Irvine Unified School District: Stonegate Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Live in Luxury!