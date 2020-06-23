All apartments in Irvine
43 Eastmont

43 Eastmont · No Longer Available
Location

43 Eastmont, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
BEST PRICED 3 BEDROOM IN IRVINE!!! Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom condo in Irvine's best village of Woodbridge. Nicely upgraded with newer cabinets & granite counters in kitchen and baths, new carpet & beautiful tile flooring, newer fixtures, stainless gas stove, microwave & dishwasher, central air conditioning and gas fireplace. Nice private enclosed backyard with direct access to two carports. Award winning schools include Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High. Use of all of Wooodbridge's private facilities, including 2 lakes, 24 tennis courts, 35 parks, 22 pools and 15 spas Includes plenty of basketball courts, sandlots, etc. Available for immediate move-in.

Call or text Duffy Riebe at 949-466-3977 for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Eastmont have any available units?
43 Eastmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Eastmont have?
Some of 43 Eastmont's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Eastmont currently offering any rent specials?
43 Eastmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Eastmont pet-friendly?
No, 43 Eastmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Eastmont offer parking?
Yes, 43 Eastmont offers parking.
Does 43 Eastmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Eastmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Eastmont have a pool?
Yes, 43 Eastmont has a pool.
Does 43 Eastmont have accessible units?
No, 43 Eastmont does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Eastmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Eastmont has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Eastmont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Eastmont has units with air conditioning.
