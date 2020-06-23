43 Eastmont

Amenities

BEST PRICED 3 BEDROOM IN IRVINE!!! Beautiful 2-story 3 bedroom condo in Irvine's best village of Woodbridge. Nicely upgraded with newer cabinets & granite counters in kitchen and baths, new carpet & beautiful tile flooring, newer fixtures, stainless gas stove, microwave & dishwasher, central air conditioning and gas fireplace. Nice private enclosed backyard with direct access to two carports. Award winning schools include Eastshore Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Woodbridge High. Use of all of Wooodbridge's private facilities, including 2 lakes, 24 tennis courts, 35 parks, 22 pools and 15 spas Includes plenty of basketball courts, sandlots, etc. Available for immediate move-in.



Call or text Duffy Riebe at 949-466-3977 for private showing.