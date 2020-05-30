All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 43 Bluejay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
43 Bluejay
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

43 Bluejay

43 Bluejay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

43 Bluejay, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Irvine's most inclusive country club lifestyle! Step outside you door to pools, parks, lakes, tennis schools &
shopping all within just a short little stroll. You will also meet welcoming neighbors enjoying the efforts of a masterfully
planned community. Just across from Bluejay Park, encounter a decadent home full of upgrades and boundless space.
Enter into a formal dining - look out the window to see the private HOT TUB - and living room drenched in warm afternoon light opening into a family room flanked by an updated kitchen with rich cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.
Jst outside the garden window above the kitchen sink lies your oasis of relaxation complete with fruit trees, manicured grass and plenty of room for
entertaining. Welcoming Downstairs Bedroom and Full Bath allow for space and hospitality. Four bedrooms upstairs,
upgraded granite counters and vanities. Look for the 2nd and 4th bedroom offering views of Bluejay Park. Check out the pictures and video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Bluejay have any available units?
43 Bluejay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Bluejay have?
Some of 43 Bluejay's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Bluejay currently offering any rent specials?
43 Bluejay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Bluejay pet-friendly?
No, 43 Bluejay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Bluejay offer parking?
No, 43 Bluejay does not offer parking.
Does 43 Bluejay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Bluejay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Bluejay have a pool?
Yes, 43 Bluejay has a pool.
Does 43 Bluejay have accessible units?
No, 43 Bluejay does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Bluejay have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Bluejay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Bluejay have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Bluejay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology