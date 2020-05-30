43 Bluejay

Amenities

Welcome to Irvine's most inclusive country club lifestyle! Step outside you door to pools, parks, lakes, tennis schools &

shopping all within just a short little stroll. You will also meet welcoming neighbors enjoying the efforts of a masterfully

planned community. Just across from Bluejay Park, encounter a decadent home full of upgrades and boundless space.

Enter into a formal dining - look out the window to see the private HOT TUB - and living room drenched in warm afternoon light opening into a family room flanked by an updated kitchen with rich cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

Jst outside the garden window above the kitchen sink lies your oasis of relaxation complete with fruit trees, manicured grass and plenty of room for

entertaining. Welcoming Downstairs Bedroom and Full Bath allow for space and hospitality. Four bedrooms upstairs,

upgraded granite counters and vanities. Look for the 2nd and 4th bedroom offering views of Bluejay Park. Check out the pictures and video tour.