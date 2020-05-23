4231 Fireside Circle

Amenities
IRVINE...SINGLE STORY... WALK TO SHOPPING..Beautifully REMODELED, CONTEMPORARY 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with VIEW
of association pool, near park and lil tot playground. Inviting living room with cozy FIREPLACE, dramatic CATHEDRAL CEILINGS
and SKYLIGHT. Gourmet kitchen, featuring QUARTZ countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH and
TILES. FRENCH DOORS open to larger lot with WRAP-AROUND PATIO, designed for maximum entertaining. Other upgrades
include NEWER FLOORING, REMODELED BATHS, SCRAPED CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING and energy-efficient DUAL PANED
WINDOWS. CENTRAL AIR and HEATING for year round comfort. ***Easy walk to schools (Greentree Elementary, Venado Middle,
Irvine High, rated 9,10 and 10 per GreatSchools). Nearby shopping includes Ralphs, CVS, 99 Market and Trader Joes. Close to
Heritage Park and library, and UCI.*** No Mello roos, low tax and association dues. Association amenities includes pool, park,
tot playground. Can be offered fully furnished and short term.