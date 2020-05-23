All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4231 Fireside Circle

4231 Fireside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Fireside Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
IRVINE...SINGLE STORY... WALK TO SHOPPING..Beautifully REMODELED, CONTEMPORARY 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with VIEW
of association pool, near park and lil tot playground. Inviting living room with cozy FIREPLACE, dramatic CATHEDRAL CEILINGS
and SKYLIGHT. Gourmet kitchen, featuring QUARTZ countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH and
TILES. FRENCH DOORS open to larger lot with WRAP-AROUND PATIO, designed for maximum entertaining. Other upgrades
include NEWER FLOORING, REMODELED BATHS, SCRAPED CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING and energy-efficient DUAL PANED
WINDOWS. CENTRAL AIR and HEATING for year round comfort. ***Easy walk to schools (Greentree Elementary, Venado Middle,
Irvine High, rated 9,10 and 10 per GreatSchools). Nearby shopping includes Ralphs, CVS, 99 Market and Trader Joes. Close to
Heritage Park and library, and UCI.*** No Mello roos, low tax and association dues. Association amenities includes pool, park,
tot playground. Can be offered fully furnished and short term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Fireside Circle have any available units?
4231 Fireside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4231 Fireside Circle have?
Some of 4231 Fireside Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Fireside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Fireside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Fireside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4231 Fireside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4231 Fireside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4231 Fireside Circle offers parking.
Does 4231 Fireside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Fireside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Fireside Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4231 Fireside Circle has a pool.
Does 4231 Fireside Circle have accessible units?
No, 4231 Fireside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Fireside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Fireside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Fireside Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4231 Fireside Circle has units with air conditioning.
