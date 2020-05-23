4231 Fireside Circle

Amenities

IRVINE...SINGLE STORY... WALK TO SHOPPING..Beautifully REMODELED, CONTEMPORARY 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with VIEW

of association pool, near park and lil tot playground. Inviting living room with cozy FIREPLACE, dramatic CATHEDRAL CEILINGS

and SKYLIGHT. Gourmet kitchen, featuring QUARTZ countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH and

TILES. FRENCH DOORS open to larger lot with WRAP-AROUND PATIO, designed for maximum entertaining. Other upgrades

include NEWER FLOORING, REMODELED BATHS, SCRAPED CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING and energy-efficient DUAL PANED

WINDOWS. CENTRAL AIR and HEATING for year round comfort. ***Easy walk to schools (Greentree Elementary, Venado Middle,

Irvine High, rated 9,10 and 10 per GreatSchools). Nearby shopping includes Ralphs, CVS, 99 Market and Trader Joes. Close to

Heritage Park and library, and UCI.*** No Mello roos, low tax and association dues. Association amenities includes pool, park,

tot playground. Can be offered fully furnished and short term.