Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:35 PM

423 Orange Blossom

423 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

423 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Tranquil waterways and waterfalls and spouts give this condo the character that is so desirable. The back patio is one of the best locations in the complex with no close up buildings to detract from the views. VERY desirable location close to parking as well. Carport #207 is directly in front of the unit since this condo sits on the perimeter, but it has the interior water features on the back off the patio. Views from the patio sliders are seen from living room, kitchen, and upper level. Great ambiance. Close to either 405 or 5 Frwy access but not too close for noise levels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Orange Blossom have any available units?
423 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 423 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 423 Orange Blossom's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
423 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 423 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 423 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 423 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 423 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Orange Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Orange Blossom have a pool?
No, 423 Orange Blossom does not have a pool.
Does 423 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 423 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
