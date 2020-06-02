42 Thicket

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming and move in ready! 1 year newly remodeled french style kitchen with soft close drawer/cabinets/lazy susan, one year new matching appliances; stainless 5 burner gas stove, stainless microwave, dishwasher, fridge - quartz counter tops and that's just the kitchen. The house is freshly painted in a neutral tone, newly installed (May 2020) wood laminate flooring in living room and newly installed (May 2020) carpeting in the hall and bedrooms. The bath/shower has been reglazed (June 2020). Interior laundry room with shelving and pantry. Sunny brick patio and direct access to 2 covered carports through fence line. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is situated near award winning Meadow Park elementary and South Lake Middle schools and a short distance to Woodbridge High School. Premium "inside the loop" location - away from busy streets, closer to the South Lake and South Lake Beach club with it's sand surrounded lagoon. Hurry, this one won't last long!