Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

42 Thicket

42 Thicket · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Thicket, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 82 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming and move in ready! 1 year newly remodeled french style kitchen with soft close drawer/cabinets/lazy susan, one year new matching appliances; stainless 5 burner gas stove, stainless microwave, dishwasher, fridge - quartz counter tops and that's just the kitchen. The house is freshly painted in a neutral tone, newly installed (May 2020) wood laminate flooring in living room and newly installed (May 2020) carpeting in the hall and bedrooms. The bath/shower has been reglazed (June 2020). Interior laundry room with shelving and pantry. Sunny brick patio and direct access to 2 covered carports through fence line. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is situated near award winning Meadow Park elementary and South Lake Middle schools and a short distance to Woodbridge High School. Premium "inside the loop" location - away from busy streets, closer to the South Lake and South Lake Beach club with it's sand surrounded lagoon. Hurry, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Thicket have any available units?
42 Thicket has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Thicket have?
Some of 42 Thicket's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Thicket currently offering any rent specials?
42 Thicket isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Thicket pet-friendly?
No, 42 Thicket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Thicket offer parking?
Yes, 42 Thicket does offer parking.
Does 42 Thicket have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Thicket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Thicket have a pool?
No, 42 Thicket does not have a pool.
Does 42 Thicket have accessible units?
No, 42 Thicket does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Thicket have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Thicket has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Thicket have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Thicket does not have units with air conditioning.
